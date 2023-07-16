MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,088 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.09. 1,738,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,706. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

