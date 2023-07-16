MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. 5,618,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.