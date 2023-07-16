MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in American Express by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

AXP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.39. 1,829,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,672. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

