Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

Shares of MYNZ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,914. Mainz Biomed has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mainz Biomed will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYNZ shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

