Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

Shares of MYNZ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,914. Mainz Biomed has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mainz Biomed will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYNZ shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

