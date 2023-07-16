Mammoth Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,727.02 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,408.16 or 1.00013696 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

