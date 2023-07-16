Mask Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $302.52 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $302.52 million and $73.80 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00012129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

