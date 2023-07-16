Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. 4,394,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

