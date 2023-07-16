Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Melexis in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Melexis Stock Performance

Shares of MLXSF stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Melexis has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

