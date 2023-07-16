Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $211,907.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

META opened at $308.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $316.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

