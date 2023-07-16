Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

NASDAQ META opened at $308.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

