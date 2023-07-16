Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Raised to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $345.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.09.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $308.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $9,616,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

