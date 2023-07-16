Metahero Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $161,813.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002754 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

