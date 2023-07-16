MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $78.56 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $78.56 million and $890,990.61 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $17.59 or 0.00058031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020906 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.90 or 1.00050466 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.85363275 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $907,257.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

