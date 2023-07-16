MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $100.99 million and $4.87 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,411,780 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

