MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MINDP remained flat at $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

