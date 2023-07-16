MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MIND Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MINDP remained flat at $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.
About MIND Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MIND Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.