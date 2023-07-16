Mizuho Increases Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $19.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 2.6 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

