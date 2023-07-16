Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 133,103 Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,103 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.44% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $251,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of ATAQ remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

