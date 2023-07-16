Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.97% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $5,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $4,630,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 5,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 264,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FZT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America.

