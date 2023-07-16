Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,457 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Northern Revival Acquisition were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NRAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

