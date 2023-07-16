Mizuho Securities USA LLC Grows Position in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 348.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,382 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.28% of ClimateRock worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $103,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ClimateRock by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ClimateRock by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 179,140 shares during the period.

CLRC stock remained flat at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

