Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,073.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $1,981,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,005 shares of company stock worth $53,103,075. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $121.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

