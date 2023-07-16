Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Short Interest Up 510.7% in June

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 510.7% from the June 15th total of 175,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Mondee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOND traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 405,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Mondee has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $574.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mondee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondee

MOND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

