Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $5.24 or 0.00017273 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $37.98 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,880,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,252,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

