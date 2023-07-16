Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MPAA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 160,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $194.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.70 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

