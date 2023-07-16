MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$69.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.83.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$64.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$49.50 and a 52-week high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.70 million. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.8786232 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.