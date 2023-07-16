Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 776,600 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.86.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $108.42. 283,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.