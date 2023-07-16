NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.57

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $30.80. NASB Financial shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 4,024 shares.

NASB Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $222.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

