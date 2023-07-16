Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.38% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

