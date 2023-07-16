National Bankshares (NKSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, July 17th.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, analysts expect National Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $447,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,596 shares of company stock valued at $135,426. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

