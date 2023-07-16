National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

National Instruments Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $92,766,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,111,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $48,868,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,639,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.56%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

