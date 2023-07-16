National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.
NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments
In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments
National Instruments Price Performance
National Instruments stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.17.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
National Instruments Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.56%.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
