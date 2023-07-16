Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Near Intelligence Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ NIR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 146,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,867. Near Intelligence has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Near Intelligence will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Near Intelligence

In other Near Intelligence news, Director Kathryn Petralia purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Near Intelligence in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Near Intelligence in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Near Intelligence

Near Intelligence, Inc operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence.

