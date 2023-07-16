Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) Short Interest Down 35.2% in June

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Near Intelligence Stock Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ NIR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 146,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,867. Near Intelligence has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Near Intelligence will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Near Intelligence
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Near Intelligence during the first quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Near Intelligence in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Near Intelligence in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Near Intelligence
Near Intelligence, Inc operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence.
