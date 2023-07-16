NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $43.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00004827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,199,335 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 937,199,335 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.48184153 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $48,199,711.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

