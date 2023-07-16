NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.47 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $42.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00004842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00047545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 937,199,335 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 937,199,335 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.48184153 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $48,199,711.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

