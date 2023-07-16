Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $390.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $390.23.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $441.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.01. Netflix has a one year low of $174.56 and a one year high of $456.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.