New Millennium Group LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $9,820,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.16.

Tesla Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $281.38 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

