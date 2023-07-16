New Millennium Group LLC Sells 346 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

