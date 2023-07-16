Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nextdoor stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIND. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.