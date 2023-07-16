Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,810.0 days.
OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.
