Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,810.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

