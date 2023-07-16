NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,384.39 or 1.00008433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

