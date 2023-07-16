NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 42.8% in June

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 334,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NI by 50.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 0.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 427,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NI by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NI by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NI alerts:

NI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NODK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 3,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,431. The stock has a market cap of $291.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. NI has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

About NI

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%.

(Get Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.