Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Purchases £3,861 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,861 ($4,967.19).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland acquired 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £61,222.84 ($78,763.46).

Ninety One Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 167.30 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 929.44, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 155.10 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 223.20 ($2.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.30.

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

Ninety One Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,222.22%.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

