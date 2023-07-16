Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 17,281 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,356,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $55,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

NYSE TX opened at $43.79 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

