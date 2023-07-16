Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,599 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

