Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,430,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 114.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 386.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TFPM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFPM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.