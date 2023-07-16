Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,814 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

