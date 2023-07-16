Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,263,016 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,362,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,263,016 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.88% of B2Gold worth $44,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

BTG opened at $3.63 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

