Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 193,941 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,941 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.