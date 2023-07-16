Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 99,100 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $37,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

ERO stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

