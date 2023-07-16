NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $42.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,347,000 after buying an additional 355,147 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

