NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.82. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.